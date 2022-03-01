Studio Investment Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.