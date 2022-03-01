ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 469,387 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,992,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469,387 shares during the quarter. Mimecast accounts for 1.0% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $126,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after acquiring an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mimecast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Mimecast by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mimecast by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,378,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.