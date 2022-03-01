Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.39.

Workday stock opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.28, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total transaction of $29,850,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Workday by 45.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 13.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 54.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

