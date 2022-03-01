Zacks: Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TACO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $454.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

