American International Group Inc. Sells 25,252 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,252 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

