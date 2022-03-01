Comerica Bank Acquires 3,014 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $118,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

