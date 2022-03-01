Comerica Bank Acquires 45,223 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,223 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,515,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.37. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPO. Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

