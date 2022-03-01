Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 29,920 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $180,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 169.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $477.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $375.49 and a 12 month high of $527.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

