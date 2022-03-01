Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,204,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $175,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

DGX stock opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average of $148.55. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

