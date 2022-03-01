Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $171.25 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,008,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $171,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Seagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Seagen in the second quarter worth $10,974,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $128.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $624,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,345 shares of company stock valued at $15,252,374 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

