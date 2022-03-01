ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 7,845 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for approximately 2.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $268,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 55.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE STE opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.