4,712 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.62.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,829 shares of company stock worth $770,423 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.