2,366 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Accenture by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after purchasing an additional 563,757 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $316.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.34. The company has a market capitalization of $199.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

