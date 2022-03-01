Studio Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,135 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.19 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.47.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

