Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 687 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.