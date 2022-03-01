Analysts Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NTB opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,466,000 after acquiring an additional 134,784 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

