Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ATOS opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 52,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,147,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,752 shares in the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

