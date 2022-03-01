Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $323.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.07. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.