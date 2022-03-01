Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $13.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AFMD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
AFMD opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. Affimed has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07.
About Affimed (Get Rating)
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
