Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $13.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFMD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

AFMD opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. Affimed has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Affimed by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 70,893 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after acquiring an additional 298,246 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Affimed by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 636,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

