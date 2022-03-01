WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

WSP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded WSP Global from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$188.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$185.77.

WSP stock opened at C$155.51 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$111.00 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$169.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.35.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$6,165,861.68. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

