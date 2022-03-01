Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NOG stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 151.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.