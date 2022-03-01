Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:DMZPY)

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.80. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $59.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DMZPY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

