Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 267.65% from the company’s current price.

GMTX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

GMTX stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

