Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

VUG stock opened at $277.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

