Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $205.94 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 119,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $205,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $379.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.42 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

