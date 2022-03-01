Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 8,867 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $195,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $188.15 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.91 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.57.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.07.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

