BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0608 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

