Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Li Auto by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 61.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of -380.63 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

