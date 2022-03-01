Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 389 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 252.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 85,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,286,000 after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $19,241,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FCN opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.02 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average is $144.61.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

