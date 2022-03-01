Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 11,253 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth about $72,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP stock opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.80 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 15.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

