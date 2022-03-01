Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

UNIT opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

