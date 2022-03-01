Colony Group LLC Takes $222,000 Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $21,947,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $13,698,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 90.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 54,969 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 103.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

BankUnited stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.27. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

