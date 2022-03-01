Colony Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 133.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,927 shares of company stock worth $808,578. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BL opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

