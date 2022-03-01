Colony Group LLC Has $260,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,659,185 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

ROP opened at $448.22 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

