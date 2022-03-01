Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $246,000 Stake in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:HYLV opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

