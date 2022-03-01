Colony Group LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,871 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,296,456 in the last 90 days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

