Colony Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ACWF opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

