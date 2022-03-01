First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FMBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

FMBH opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $724.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About First Mid Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.