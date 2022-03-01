First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FMBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

FMBH opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $724.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About First Mid Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.