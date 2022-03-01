Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 35,402 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,402 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.09.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.77.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

