Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after acquiring an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,969.19.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,523.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,549.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,719.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

