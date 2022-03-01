Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

