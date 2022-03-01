National Pension Service Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

National Pension Service lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 863,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $169,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $245.95 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

