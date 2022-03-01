National Pension Service Buys 16,509 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

National Pension Service grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,080,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $151,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 88,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

