Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NYSE GRMN opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.70.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.