Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $1.44 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Comerica by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 600,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 234,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Comerica by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMA opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

