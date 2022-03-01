Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $89.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.18.

Several brokerages have commented on BRZE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.88. Braze has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

