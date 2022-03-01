Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $92.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,479,000 after purchasing an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,350 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

