Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.
KOS stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52.
KOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.
