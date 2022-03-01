OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OPK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.86.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,350,000 shares of company stock worth $4,119,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,535,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 372,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 63.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

