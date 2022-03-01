Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) Declares €0.05 Dividend

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BIRG opened at GBX 5.60 ($0.08) on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.37 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.03 ($0.09). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.81. The company has a market cap of £60.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.