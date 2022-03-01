Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) Declares €0.05 Dividend

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BIRG opened at GBX 5.60 ($0.08) on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.37 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.03 ($0.09). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.81. The company has a market cap of £60.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

